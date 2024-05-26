By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 May 2024 • 15:32

San Roque summer Photo: San Roque Town Hall

San Roque Council has launched the provisional calendar of fairs and festivals this summer in the municipality.

The Taraguilla Fair will take place from Thursday June 20 to Sunday June 23, with the traditional celebration of the Night of San Juan on Sunday 23. Also in June, the Guadiaro Fair will take place from Thursday June 27 to Sunday June 30.

In July, the first fiesta is the Feria de la Bahía, from Thursday July 4 to Sunday July 7. This is followed by the Fiestas de la Virgen del Carmen in Torreguadiaro, from Thursday July 11 to Sunday July 14. To finish July, the Feria de San Enrique will be from Thursday July 25 to Sunday July 28.

In August the Feria Real de San Roque will take place from Tuesday August 6, and the festival of the patron saint of San Roque will be on Thursday August 15.

Finally, the Feria de la Estación de San Roque will be from Thursday August 15 to Sunday August 18 and, on Tuesday August 20, the festival of San Bernardo.

A packed summer to look forward to.