Generous donations to the Civil Protection

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 26 May 2024 • 18:29

Donations to the Civil Protection Credit: Benitachell Council

The Civil Protection of Benitachell received two generous donations for emergencies, ensuring safety of the town’s residents.

The Teulada-Moraira Lions Club donated two emergency screens to Benitachell´s Protection services, worth nearly €2,500, to be used for the cases of accidents on public roads.

These developments will aid the Civil Protection group in the case of emergencies, preserving the privacy of victims and enhancing protection services.

Another donation was granted by the International Neighbourhood Association of Benitachell, €650 of worth. The Association donated a motor pump to improve the municipal fire fighting service, which is especially demanded during the summer.

The pumps will assist the Civil Protection in hydrating fire trucks and protecting homes by using water from wells and swimming pools across town.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, Maria Jose Ivars, expressed her gratitude to the generous community, without whose efforts, highlighting that the volunteers “do an impeccable work in our municipality in a selfless manner.”