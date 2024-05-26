Generous donations to the Civil Protection

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 26 May 2024 • 18:29
Donations to the Civil Protection
Credit: Benitachell Council
The Civil Protection of Benitachell received two generous donations for emergencies, ensuring safety of the town’s residents.
The Teulada-Moraira Lions Club donated two emergency screens to Benitachell´s Protection services, worth nearly €2,500, to be used for the cases of accidents on public roads.
These developments will aid the Civil Protection group in the case of emergencies, preserving the privacy of victims and enhancing protection services.
Another donation was granted by the International Neighbourhood Association of Benitachell, €650 of worth. The Association donated a motor pump to improve the municipal fire fighting service, which is especially demanded during the summer.
The pumps will assist the Civil Protection in hydrating fire trucks and protecting homes by using water from wells and swimming pools across town.
The Councilor for Citizen Security, Maria Jose Ivars, expressed her gratitude to the generous community, without whose efforts, highlighting that the volunteers “do an impeccable work in our municipality in a selfless manner.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.