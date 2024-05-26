Historic March Draws Over 15,000 Protestors

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 26 May 2024 • 22:43

Protestors called for urgent housing reforms Credit: Facebook

A human wave of more than 15,000 people flooded the streets of Palma on May 25 in a historic social mobilisation addressing the island’s housing crisis and protesting against excessive tourism.

This unprecedented demonstration saw participants from various Balearic and Mallorcan groups, including Save Mallorca, Save the Landscapes of Mallorca, and Stop Evictions.

Mallorca is Not for Sale

The protestors assembled early in the afternoon near Plaza de España before setting off towards Passeig des Born, chanting slogans, and carrying banners. ‘Mallorca is not for sale’ was the key message. The demonstration proceeded peacefully through the city’s centre with participants calling for urgent measures to address the housing crisis exacerbated by excessive tourism.

Skyrocketing Rental Prices

The march highlighted the growing frustration among residents who face skyrocketing rental prices. Organisers and participants called for sustainable tourism polices and housing reforms to protect the island’s residents and environment.

The event marks a significant moment in Palma’s social activism, reflecting the widespread demand for immediate and substantial changes to ensure that Mallorca remains an accessible environment for its inhabitants.