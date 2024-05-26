Inside Denmark’s Cinnamon Roll Tossing Championship

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 May 2024
Every year, the Danish town of Spøttrup plays host to an event that defies convention and delights the senses: the Cinnamon Roll Tossing Championship. This quirky competition celebrates Denmark‘s love affair with cinnamon rolls and its fondness for unique traditions.
Spøttrup sets the stage for this delightful spectacle. Picture-perfect cobblestone streets wind through the town, leading to charming bakeries where the air is perpetually perfumed with the sweet aroma of cinnamon. As competitors gather, there’s an unmistakable buzz of excitement in the air.
In this unconventional contest, participants showcase their tossing skills with cinnamon rolls. Yes, you read that correctly – cinnamon rolls take flight in Spøttrup! The objective? To hurl these sticky treats with precision and style, aiming for strategically placed targets while ensuring the integrity of the roll remains intact.
Tossing a cinnamon roll is no easy feat. Contestants must strike the delicate balance between distance and preservation of the roll’s delightful swirl. Some opt for a gentle underhand toss, while others favour a bold overhand throw, each technique requiring finesse and skill.
A panel of discerning judges evaluates each toss based on criteria such as distance, aesthetics, and overall flair. Bonus points are awarded for creativity, so expect to see contestants incorporating spins, twirls, and other flourishes into their throws.
As the competition heats up, spectators add to the festive atmosphere with cheers and applause. Families, friends, and curious tourists line the streets, eagerly rooting for their favourite tossers!
The ultimate tosser who wins receives the prestigious title of ‘Cinnamon Roll Tossing Champion.’ Along with bragging rights, prizes may include a coveted golden rolling pin, a year’s supply of cinnamon rolls, or other tokens.
Once the last roll has been tossed, it’s time for everyone to indulge in the sweet rewards. Bakeries set up stalls offering freshly baked cinnamon rolls, whether they’ve taken flight or not, providing a delicious end to the day’s festivities.
Beyond the competition itself, the Cinnamon Roll Tossing Championship promotes a sense of community and shared joy. It’s a light-hearted celebration of food, tradition, and the simple pleasures of life, bringing people together in a spirit of community fun.
So, if you ever find yourself in Spøttrup during one of its local festivals or special occasions, be sure to keep an eye out for flying cinnamon rolls – and perhaps even consider joining in on the fun. After all, in Denmark, there’s no such thing as too much sweetness or too many smiles.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
