Mallorca Meets Cannes

The Mallorcan film industry gathered at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 to celebrate its contribution to the international film scene.
The event showcased the upcoming Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest (July 20-28) and the Evolution Film Festival (October 30 – November 5). Organised by Screen International in collaboration with the Mallorca Film Commission (MFC), the event highlighted Mallorca’s growing influence in filmmaking and its vibrant festival culture.
In Cannes, The MFC reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable filmmaking with the introduction of the Green Film Forum. The forum is set to take place on the island in autumn and aims to position Mallorca as a leader in eco-friendly film production, reflecting the commission’s dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation.
At the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest, culture lovers will be treated to a feast of film, music, and workshops. Legendary British band Blur will premiere a documentary about their reunion entitled ‘To the End’ and directed by Toby L.
The Balearic Talent Section will feature seven feature films and fifteen shorts, twenty of which will have their world premiere in Atlàntida .
