Manilva Pride returns

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 May 2024 • 14:16

Photo: Facebook / Manilva Pride

Save the dates: a new edition of Manilva Pride is coming this summer. The event will be held on the weekend of Saturday June 15 and Sunday June 16 in different parts of the municipality.

The councillor for Foreign Residents, Dean Shelton, is finalising the details for this event and the programme will feature numerous performances and activities which will soon be announced by the Manilva Town Hall.

What is known so far is that Kelly Roller will be appearing for the third year running. Kelly has been entertaining the masses for years and has starred in the TV franchise Drag Race España.

The timetables and locations are as follows: Saturday June 15, from 2pm to 6pm, in the Plaza de Los Naranjos in Sabinillas. Again on Saturday from 7pm to 3pm there will be a big party at the Monument in homage to the Fisherman, on the beach of Sabinillas. And on Sunday from 2.30pm to 11pm, there is a beach party at Sabinillas.

In the meantime you can already book a table to fully immerse yourself in the ultimate Pride experience at the Manilva Pride Rainbow Bar. Treat yourself to an evening of comfort and convenience with a dedicated seating area and table service.

Avoid the hassle of queues and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the event but, with limited spaces available, you’d be wise to secure your spot now to indulge in two complimentary drinks and two delectable tapas, all included for a donation of €45. Don’t miss your chance to elevate your Pride experience, to reserve your table please email: team@manilvapride.com or Whatsapp 689 861 647