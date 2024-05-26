By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 May 2024 • 9:14

Miguel Hernández house-museum: Tribute to Orihuela's beloved poet. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

Miguel Hernández, a celebrated poet of the Valencian Community, is honoured at the Miguel Hernández House Museum, a testament to his enduring legacy.

Born on October 30, 1910, in a house on Calle Arriba, Hernández’s childhood home is now dedicated to preserving and promoting his life and work.

It serves as the starting point for the Hernandiana Route, a journey through the poet’s life.

Exploring this house museum reveals Hernández’s remarkable perseverance, which propelled him to become one of the greatest Spanish poets of the 20th century.

Orihuela itself served as a wellspring of inspiration for Hernández, particularly evident in his early works.

The Miguel Hernández House Museum showcases original manuscripts that reflect his deep love for the landscape and traditions of his hometown.