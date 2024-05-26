By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 May 2024 • 19:04
Purr-fect training: Petrer's workshops on feline colony care. Image: Ayuntamiento de Petrer.
Petrer is hosting two workshops focused on feline colony management and feeding.
These workshops are designed for individuals interested in actively participating in the care of the municipality’s feline colonies.
The workshops will be held on May 31 at the Clara Campoamor Municipal Centre, from 3:00.PM until 5:15.PM for feline colony feeders, and from 5:45:pm to 8:00.pm for those interested in becoming colony managers as well as feeders.
Due to limited availability, interested parties are requested to book through the Department of the Environment, located in Parque 9 d’Octubre.
Fernando Díaz, the area councillor, emphasised the importance of having well-trained individuals manage feline colonies.
The workshop will equip participants with the necessary tools for effective colony management and provide updated information on legal regulations, which have recently been revised.
Petrer currently has approximately 40 feline colonies, and the objective is to sterilise the cats within these colonies ethically to prevent overpopulation and reduce their numbers.
Additionally, the workshops aim to prevent unregulated feeding practices, which can lead to various consequences and the presence of other animal species.
