Rent out your pool for the summer and earn up to €10,000

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 May 2024 • 10:21

Rent out your pool Photo: pxhere CC

As the number of holiday rentals increases, so does the demand for outdoor areas.

Gerard Xalabarde, CEO of Cocopool, an online platform created in Barcelona with which you can rent more than 250 pools spoke to La Vanguardia and said, “Space rental has become the business of the summer. In fact, the private pool rental market is now an option that is growing all over Spain and it is a trend that is attracting more and more attention from owners and bathers”.

The platform works mainly with offers from Madrid and Barcelona, but in recent months they have noticed that business is growing in Andalucia and Valencia, from where they are receiving more and more offers to advertise on their website. “There are many potential hosts, we are receiving more and more offers,” said Xalabarde, who added that the average booking is around €480 for about six hours.

No tourist licence needed

In general, the company states that the average profitability of the platform’s owners is around €4,000 for renting out their pool in the summer season. Some can even go as high as €10,000. The listings on the website say that they are, “perfect for events including birthdays, family meals and other celebrations”.

One of the advantages of this is that the owner does not need a tourist licence as there is no overnight stay. According to the autonomous regulation of the Valencian Community, this type of rental would not fall under the category of housing for tourist use, since the law states that the dwelling must be rented as a whole for tourist, holiday or leisure purposes.