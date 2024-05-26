Royal Ascot Ladies Day

By John Smith • Published: 26 May 2024 • 17:47

Enjoying Ladies Day at Royal Ascot Credit: Royal Ascot

Whilst not everyone can get to Royal Ascot for Ladies Day, La Dulce Casa in Palomares has a history of great Ladies Day celebrations.

Ladies Day June 20

This year is no exception and guests are invited to take part in the day’s celebration on Thursday June 20 with doors opening at 1.30pm.

This always proves to be a very popular day in the establishment’s diary and with entry costing just €10 book sooner rather than later by calling Keely on 602 451 772.

There is a welcome glass of cava on arrival, a shaded private area, lunch served at 2pm and the first race takes place at 3.30pm.

There will be a VIP area which has to be booked at the bar and the celebration is open to ladies and gentlemen who are asked to dress as if they were entering the Royal Enclosure itself.

Royal Ascot dress code

According to Royal Ascot, the dress code there does not allow dresses and tops that are:

Strapless or one shoulder, off-the-shoulder, sheer (defined as any type of fabric that is see-through / entirely transparent) or visible midriffs.

In addition also unacceptable are novelty patterns and fabrics, trainers, denim, leggings or shorts.

These restrictions do not however apply to La Dulce Casa but please dress to impress.