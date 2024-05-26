Royal Ascot Ladies Day

By John Smith •
Published: 26 May 2024 • 17:47
Enjoying Ladies Day at Royal Ascot
Credit: Royal Ascot
Whilst not everyone can get to Royal Ascot for Ladies Day, La Dulce Casa in Palomares has a history of great Ladies Day celebrations.
This year is no exception and guests are invited to take part in the day’s celebration on Thursday June 20 with doors opening at 1.30pm.
This always proves to be a very popular day in the establishment’s diary and with entry costing just €10 book sooner rather than later by calling Keely on 602 451 772.
There is a welcome glass of cava on arrival, a shaded private area, lunch served at 2pm and the first race takes place at 3.30pm.
There will be a VIP area which has to be booked at the bar and the celebration is open to ladies and gentlemen who are asked to dress as if they were entering the Royal Enclosure itself.
According to Royal Ascot, the dress code there does not allow dresses and tops that are:
Strapless or one shoulder, off-the-shoulder, sheer (defined as any type of fabric that is see-through / entirely transparent) or visible midriffs.
In addition also unacceptable are novelty patterns and fabrics, trainers, denim, leggings or shorts.
These restrictions do not however apply to La Dulce Casa but please dress to impress.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.