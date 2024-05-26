Sip & Paint: Colourful Landscapes

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 May 2024 • 9:16

Socialising and painting Photo: Wikimedia CC / Ileslyyy

At Flamenco Rosa Café on Friday May 31 from 5pm to 7pm step into a world of breathtaking hues and picturesque scenes at a ‘Colourful Landscapes’ painting class.

Join tutor Kasia at the Artful Creative Classes to explore the beauty of nature through a kaleidoscope of colours all while enjoying drinks and nibbles.

In this inspiring session, Kasia will guide you in creating stunning landscapes that burst with life and energy. Whether you’re drawn to rolling hills, serene lakes, majestic mountains, or vibrant cityscapes, this class is your canvas to express the beauty of the world around us.

No matter your skill level, from novice to seasoned artist, the friendly instructions will provide expert guidance to help you bring your vision to life. Discover the joy of playing with bold colours, experimenting with textures, and capturing the essence of a scene in your unique style.

Immerse yourself in the creative process, and let the landscapes on your canvas transport you to places of wonder and tranquillity. Whether you’re seeking a solo artistic adventure or a fun outing with a friend, this class offers the perfect opportunity to unwind, explore, and create.

Reserve your spot today via the website kakeart.com, get ready to paint your very own masterpiece and embark on a vibrant journey with ‘Colourful Landscapes’.