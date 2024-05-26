Summer Rock in Sabanillas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 May 2024 • 17:22
Photo: Facebook / Deeper Purple
With their ears still ringing from their 10th anniversary UK tour, Deeper Purple’s attention attention now turns back to Spain where they play three selected shows – in Madrid and Granada before a triumphant return to Sabinillas on Saturday June 22.
Verano Rock is a free concert and the chance to see three rock bands: Ramdel from Madrid, local band The 80’ers and of course, one of the greatest tribute bands, Deeper Purple, playing locally for the first time since 2019. It all starts at 8.30pm.
Deeper Purple is a group of seasoned professionals from Spain, Germany, UK and Greece who, having given up on the idea of being invited to join the great band, decided to get together and form as authentic a tribute as possible.
With a blistering set consisting of all the classics and the best reproduction of the Deep Purple live sound you’re ever likely to hear, Deeper Purple will deliver the ultimate rock experience at Verano Rock in Sabanillas.
Don’t miss it.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
