‘The Ballet’, dance gala

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 May 2024 • 8:29
Ballet gala
Photo: Pickpik CC
Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona is hosting a Dance Gala with Escuela de Ballet de Rusia, the Russian School of Ballet.
As every year the Russian Ballet School presents its end-of-year show. Spectators can enjoy a high-level performance of the school’s young dancers with a programme that combines classical and modern ballet pieces.
The ballet school is housed in Casa Rusia in San Pedro Alcantara and is a space where the Costa del Sol’s Russian community can safeguard their artistry and culture.
It is founded by Regina Zarhina, a pro with experience as a dance teacher in the United States and the United Kingdom. Students at the school have taken part in prestigious international competitions and on Sunday June 16 at 6pm, you can see their talent and elegance on display in Estepona. Don’t miss it, for tickets call 682 280 077.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.