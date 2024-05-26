‘The Ballet’, dance gala

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 May 2024 • 8:29

Ballet gala Photo: Pickpik CC

Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona is hosting a Dance Gala with Escuela de Ballet de Rusia, the Russian School of Ballet.

As every year the Russian Ballet School presents its end-of-year show. Spectators can enjoy a high-level performance of the school’s young dancers with a programme that combines classical and modern ballet pieces.

The ballet school is housed in Casa Rusia in San Pedro Alcantara and is a space where the Costa del Sol’s Russian community can safeguard their artistry and culture.

It is founded by Regina Zarhina, a pro with experience as a dance teacher in the United States and the United Kingdom. Students at the school have taken part in prestigious international competitions and on Sunday June 16 at 6pm, you can see their talent and elegance on display in Estepona. Don’t miss it, for tickets call 682 280 077.