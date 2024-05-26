The Berlusconi heir who never was

By Linda Hall • Published: 26 May 2024 • 13:44

SILVIO BERLUSCONI: Italian billionaire and politician died in 2023 Photo credit: CC/Nicolo Caranti

Italian businessman Marco Di Nunzio, who claims to be one of Silvio Berlusconi’s heirs, was arrested in Cartagena de las Indias (Colombia) on May 22.

Originally from Turin but currently living in Colomnia, Di Nunzio was wanted by the Milan Public Prosecution department since October 2023 after he published a will which Berlusconi had supposedly signed in 2022.

Di Nunzio insisted that the will had been verified by a Colombian notary, although legal experts quoted in the Latin American press have since described the document as “apocryphal.”

The document appeared to leave Di Nunzio €26 million, a yacht, properties in Antigua and a 2 per cent stake in Fininvest. This is the family holding company created by the Italian billionaire, who was three times a Prime Minister and founded the Forza Italia party.

The fictional heir now faces charges of forgery and the attempted extortion of Berlusconi’s genuine heirs, Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi.

Berlusconi death at the age of 86 in June 2023 was attributed to complications caused by a severe form of leukaemia and his will was made public the following July.

Although there was a legacy of €100 million to Berlusconi’s partner Marta Fascina, the bulk of his fortune – he was worth €6.9 billion at the time of his death – was left to his children.

As well-known for his colourful love life as his political and business achievements, Berlusconi’s resources included the AC Monza football club, real estate, artworks and yachts. His principal asset was Mediaset, the largest commercial broadcaster in Italy, which as Mediaset España also controls Telecinco and Cuatro.