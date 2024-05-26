Vera Green Party formed

By John Smith • Published: 26 May 2024 • 14:41

Opposed to the opening of the quarry Credit: Verdes Equo

The Greens are on the move in Almeria Province and Vera now has its own Verdes Equo party which is the Spanish branch of the European Green Party.

European elections

Getting ready for the European Elections due to take place on Sunday June 9, the Greens will stand alongside and as part of the Sumar (left wing alliance fronted by Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz) electoral alliance.

This new branch of the party believes that it can offer something that the more established parties are no longer able to do and that is to offer an unbiased option for residents who are worried about the environment, nature and climate change.

They are totally opposed to the plans for the approved project whereby French multinational Saint-Globain Placo has been granted the rights to create a quarry near to houses and a school in Vera.

Keeping a watching brief on council

In addition, they will campaign against bullfighting and believe that the current council which is run by members of the Partido Popular needs to have a new party keeping an eye on its activities especially where the environment is concerned.