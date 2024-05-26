Vera Green Party formed

By John Smith •
Published: 26 May 2024 • 14:41
Opposed to the opening of the quarry
Credit: Verdes Equo
The Greens are on the move in Almeria Province and Vera now has its own Verdes Equo party which is the Spanish branch of the European Green Party.
Getting ready for the European Elections due to take place on Sunday June 9, the Greens will stand alongside and as part of the Sumar (left wing alliance fronted by Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz) electoral alliance.
This new branch of the party believes that it can offer something that the more established parties are no longer able to do and that is to offer an unbiased option for residents who are worried about the environment, nature and climate change.
They are totally opposed to the plans for the approved project whereby French multinational Saint-Globain Placo has been granted the rights to create a quarry near to houses and a school in Vera.
In addition, they will campaign against bullfighting and believe that the current council which is run by members of the Partido Popular needs to have a new party keeping an eye on its activities especially where the environment is concerned.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.