An introduction to San Pedro Alcantara

27 May 2024
San Pedro Alcantara
1,400 metres long and 35 metres wide on average, the beach at San Pedro Alcantara is located between Marbella and Estepona and has been flying the Blue Flag for more than 20 years. Its wide promenade features large palm trees and countless beach bars.
A town centre, part of Marbella municipality, whose origins lie in the settlement built by the Marquis of Duero who created the Agricultural Colony of San Pedro de Alcantara in 1860 to house the settlers who worked on the sugar cane and cotton plantations and in the sugar mill, which the town was noted for.
Today it has become a first-class tourist centre, with numerous luxury housing developments, golf courses and magnificent beaches, although it still retains traces of its colonial past. The original sugar cane mill building still remains today in the town.
There are historical remains from a more distant past, including Las Bóvedas, a Roman building from the 3rd century, in ruins; the Paleo-Christian Basilica of Vega del Mar, from the 4th century and the Watchtower, from the 16th century.
Visiting the town, be sure to head for the Plaza de la Iglesia with its gracious parish church and surrounding narrow streets which are packed with small shops, sidewalk cafes and bars. Dividing the town from the beach and sitting on top of the main coast road (in a 3km underpass) is the Boulevard park.
