Axarquia prepares for record breaking summer

Prepping Beaches for a Historic Summer
THE Costa del Sol gears up its beaches for what promises to be a historic summer. Málaga, extending its peak beach season to eight months this year, leads the charge. Other towns are also getting ready to tackle the upcoming increase in activity.
While March rains alleviated much of the region’s water deficit compared to last year, they also brought storms that damaged nearly half of the province’s beaches. Since April, various authorities have been working tirelessly to repair these beaches, ensuring a well-prepared summer with expectations of record-breaking visitor numbers.
Recent official confirmation signals an investment exceeding €3.2 million to enhance the most affected stretches of the coast in the coming weeks.
The majority of the funds, totalling €1.3 million, will focus on the western coast, benefiting areas from Manilva to Torremolinos. Another €800,000 will go towards projects in the Axarquía region, including Vélez-Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria, Nerja, Torrox, and Algarrobo.
They had previously allocated nearly €1.5 million annually to extend the peak season for beach maintenance, now spanning from March to October due to the tourism growth. This investment is set to continue for at least the next two years.
