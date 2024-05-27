Beachfront promenande progress

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Work on the coastal path
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Work has begun on a new section of the coastal path in the Benamara area of Estepona.
This is the path that will connect the beachfront promenades planned in El Saladillo, which is also under construction, and in the eastern area, in the vicinity of the Dos Hermanas urbanisation.
The works includes the creation of a concrete pedestrian path along its entire length of 839 metres, with a width of three metres, in line with the rest of the path, suitable for both pedestrians and cyclists.
The work is estimated to take six months. With this new section, the coastal path project in Estepona continues to take shape, with almost 95 per cent of the planned route already completed.
Following the work carried out in recent months, the Town Hall has now built more than 21 kilometres of coastal corridor, and is very close to reaching the end of this sustainable project with a great impact on the area. The Town Hall‘s forecast is that the remaining sections will be completed before the end of the year.
