Big screen footy

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 May 2024 • 17:52

The Champions League final Photo: Wikimedia CC / Juan Fernández

A giant screen will be installed in Marbella to watch the Champions League final.

The Grupo Joven de la Hermandad de la Amargura de Marbella will install a giant screen on Saturday June 1 in the Plaza de la Ermita del Calvario to watch the final of the Champions League, a match that will pit the Spanish team Real Madrid against the German team Borussia Dortmund.

The initiative, in which Marbella Town Hall is collaborating, has among other objectives that of raising funds, through bars that will be set up on the site.

Councillor for the Sport, Alejandro González, said that the Town Hall is taking part, “following the request made by the group and because we understand that it is an event that generates a lot of interest especially among the young population”.

The councillor encouraged the public to attend the event, starting at 8pm, and to collaborate with this cause.