Bossa nova charity concert

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 May 2024 • 16:25

Photo: Facebook / Pawel Rosak

‘One World’ is Pawel Rosak’s latest solo album and is scheduled for release later in 2024 and its title is a call for more empathy and calm in our turbulent times.

The debut live performance of ‘One World’ will take place at the Centro Cultural Trapiche de Guadaiza in San Pedro de Alcantara on Saturday June 8 at 7.30pm.

Polish-born, British-educated singer, songwriter and keyboard artist, Pawel Rosak, was the music partner of Gerry Rafferty of ‘Baker Street’ fame.

Pawel worked alongside Gerry and his long-time friend and producer Hugh Murphy, in the Rafferty studio at Tye Farm estate near Sevenoaks in Kent during the 1990s. He is the sole survivor of the legendary creative trio responsible for several of Gerry’s best-selling albums.

Over the years Pawel has recorded and performed with many other renowned international artists like his mentor and soul, R&B icon Ben E. King, Van Morrison, Chris Farlowe, David Soul and Bossa Nova legend Oscar Castro Neves amongst others.

Charm and natural flair

The word “bossa” is Brazilian slang for something carried out with charm and natural flair and was used in Samba music as far back as 1932. Bossa Nova, which means “new wave,” was a fusion of Samba and Jazzthat originally evolved in 1956 in a guitar school in the Copacabana area of Rio de Janeiro.

While some of the songs on ‘One World’ rely on the distinctive Bossa Nova beat, they also have a Spanish Latin twist that highlights Pawel’s evolutionary journey towards the Brazilian fusion of Samba and Jazz.

Tickets for this one-off concert are available from the Rotary Club of Marbella-Guadalmina, the minimum donation is €35 per person with proceeds going to the charities: Collective Calling, Hogar Betania and ‘Economato de la Agrupación de Cofradias’. For tickets and registration please email: treasurer@marbella-guadalmina-rotary.club