British flock to serene Punta Brava

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 May 2024 • 14:04

Cartagena's hidden paradise Image: Shutterstock/ Travel Telly

PUNTA BRAVA, a lesser-known paradise near Cartagena, has become a magnet for foreign visitors, particularly the British. This beach, between El Carmolí, Los Urrutias, and Los Alcázares, stretches 900 metres and has a serene atmosphere. Unlike other overdeveloped areas of the Mar Menor, Punta Brava has remained relatively untouched, making it an attractive spot for those seeking tranquillity and affordability.

Local Perspectives

Local residents welcome the influx of foreigners, seeing it as a positive change. Local residents note that the new residents, mainly British, are respectful and maintain a clean, healthy lifestyle. They enjoy the quiet environment, often engaging in outdoor activities like hiking.

Real Estate Boom

The local real estate market has thrived, offering reasonably priced houses reminiscent of the 1970s with some modern touches. Despite its charm, Punta Brava lacks nearby shops and supermarkets, requiring residents to travel for essentials. The community hopes that this influx will help preserve the area’s charm and prevent it from becoming neglected like some neighbouring regions.

