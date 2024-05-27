By Anna Ellis • Updated: 27 May 2024 • 15:19

Celebrate: Costa Blanca's ultimate throwback parties and events!. Image: astarot / Shutterstock.com.

Step back in time with the Back to the 90’s Party in Alicante

Ready to relive the magic of the 90s and early 2000s? Mark your calendars for May 31 and prepare for a night of dancing and singing along to the era’s greatest hits.

On May 31, head to Pelican, located at Avinguda de la Costa Blanca, 148, in Alicante. The party promises to bring the best world hits from the 90s and 00s, all remixed with a modern twist.

Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to groove all night long.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website: discopartybcn.com

John the Fiddler

Enjoy an evening of live music with John, the renowned fiddler and musician, during his first visit to Restaurante Virgen de la Esperanza in Umbria de la Zarza.

Tickets are €5 and include a complimentary caña or glass of wine.

The event takes place at Restaurante Virgen de la Esperanza, located in Umbria de la Zarza, 30648 Abanilla.

To find out more or to book your tickets, call (+34) 652 83 58 05.

Fizzy Friday

Head over to The Club in Quesada on Friday, May 31, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM for an afternoon of fun, games, and music while supporting local charities.

Enjoy wine, cava, and sangria for only €7.50 per bottle or jug. Delicious food, including tapas and afternoon teas, will also be available.

For more information, visit The Club at C. Toledo, 24, 03170 Ciudad Quesada, Alicante, or call (+34) 966 71 70 28.

Eezy Peezy Quiz

Get your thinking caps on and head down to La Vida who is hosting an exciting Eezy Peezy Quiz on June 3.

Enjoy rounds include Find the Link, Picture Round and Music Bingo.

Great prizes and rewards are up for grabs!

Enjoy the cheapest drinks around while you play with pints of lager for only €2, bottles of lager for only €1 and generous Spanish measures on all premium spirits

For more information, visit La Vida Sunset Bar on Avenida Antonio, Dona Pepa, Quesada, or call (+34) 641 476 635.

Madhouse Music

On June 1, starting at 8:00 PM, The Madhouse invites you to an explosive Back to the 80s toe-tapping extravaganza.

Enjoy a singalong followed by dance music from the 80s and 90s.

Get ready for the biggest hits and some overlooked gems from Madonna, a-ha, Prince, Queen, Duran Duran, Michael Jackson, Depeche Mode, Blondie, Def Leppard, Talking Heads, Dire Straits, Toto, Laura Branigan, The Clash, The Cars, Simple Minds, Phil Collins, and more.

For more information, visit The Madhouse at Tiro de Pichón, Calle República Dominicana, 03189 Orihuela, or call (+34) 711 083 529.