Crocheted film stars

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 May 2024 • 14:51

Film stars adorn the streets Photo: Alhaurín de la Torre Town Hall

International film stars including Tom Cruise, Marilyn Monroe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Antonio Banderas and John Travolta are part of this beautiful work: a crochet awning dedicated to the world of cinema by the ‘ganchilleras’ (women who crochet) of Alhaurín de la Torre.

The ‘ganchilleras’ have returned to work for yet another summer and Alhaurín de la Torre is already showing of their new work, crocheted from recycled material. On this occasion, their now classic awning to cool the temperature in the main street is dedicated to the world of cinema.

Elvis is in Alhaurin

International film stars and singers: Whoopi Goldberg, Sylvester Stallone, the stars of Grease, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Charles Chaplin, Audrey Hepburn and Elvis Presley, among others, are part of the awning in Calle Málaga, which is already arousing interest among the villagers and visitors who come to photograph them.

The ‘ganchilleras’ are women from the village who are enrolled in the crochet workshop and who prepare these awnings throughout the year. As they have more and more experience, they start to improve their skills and, like this year, they even crochet the faces of well-known artists. They are all directed by the teacher Eva Pacheco, who goes out of her way to help her students.

This crochet workshop has been running for five years and there are 40 women who take part as students. This is a project based on a circular economy, given that it is made using recycled material and the awning is reused every year, washed and reworked.