Culture clash in Fuengirola

Published: 27 May 2024 • 8:01
A pretty huge weekend is coming up at at Bar AM in Fuengirola. On Friday May 31 they have MarLu on stage at 9pm. Mark and Lucy will entertain you with their excellent voices covering all the party anthems.
Then on Saturday June 1 they are hsting a Culture Clash together with their neighbours, Studio Drinks&Bites with live artists, market stalls, an art exhibition, family fun on the terrace plus live acts and DJs at an underground party in the downstairs area.
Open at 2pm until late and serving delicious indian street food this will be great fun for all the family with custom cocktails, a raffle for great prizes, handmade products, culture clash street food and an artisan market.
And to finish things off they have a special guest from Bargain Loving Brits In The Sun, Wayne Ward ‘The Guitar Man’ playing on the Bar AM stage at 7pm with music from the 50s to the 90s, country, rock’n’roll, soul and blues.
More special guests are going to be announced so secure your spot now. For reservations call +44 7539 543076
