Date night for parents

The kids get creative while parents have free time
Parents, it’s time to reclaim your date nights and make them truly unforgettable, picture a night where your kids learn and play while you get a three-hour break.
Leave your worries behind and enjoy a well-deserved evening together while your kids have an amazing time.
The next ‘Noche de Bloques’ event is happening on Saturday June 1 from 7pm to 10pm at Bloqueria in Estepona. This kids-only evening is packed with imaginative LEGO games and activities, sparking creativity and building lasting memories.
They are also serving fresh pizza and juice, so you don’t need to worry about dinner and they also offer vegetarian, gluten-free or vegan options.
Let your children’s creativity soar as they construct their own masterpieces using a vibrant and diverse selection of LEGO bricks. The friendly and knowledgeable staff will be there to provide guidance and support throughout their building adventures.
The age range is 5-12 years and the cost is €30 per child or €25 each for siblings. Don’t miss out on the ultimate LEGO night, reserve your spots now, email: contact@bloqueria.com or call +34 634 41 58 23
