By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 May 2024 • 17:20

Discover the wonders of El Hondo: Dolores celebrates Natural Parks Day. Image: Ayuntamiento de Dolores

On May 24, Dolores celebrated Natural Parks Day with a special tribute to one of the most iconic natural treasures of the Vega Baja: the “El Hondo” Natural Park.

Dolores shares a close bond with this natural area, located just a few kilometres away, and it’s easily accessible via cycling routes that offer glimpses of the charm of the Vega Baja Orchard.

El Hondo is the third most significant wetland in Spain, and local residents are fortunate to host endangered species that find sanctuary in the park, such as the Gray Teal, the White-headed Duck, the Brown Pochard, and the Horned Coot.

Grab More Information

Thanks to the efforts of Dolores Tourist Board, visitors can explore the ornithological paradise of Vega Baja in their preferred way.

At the Dolores City Council Tourism Office, you can find more information to immerse yourself in the park’s beauty.

Additionally, at the Tourist Board, you can learn about the history of El Hondo and enjoy photos taken by Germán Morales, an ornithological photography enthusiast and Dolores resident.