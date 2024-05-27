Dunes brought back to life

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 May 2024 • 22:26

Real de Zaragoza dunes Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella City Council has reopened the dunes area of Real de Zaragoza to the public after the restoration and development work that has been carried out that has focused on the elimination of invasive and exotic species and the creation of a space for residents and visitors.

Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the site, accompanied by the Councillor for the Environment and Beaches, Diego López, where she explained that, “the invasive plants were having a very negative effect on the natural environment and biodiversity”.

A raised walkway has been installed and, in addition to the environmental preservation of the area, it has also been given a modern appearance in keeping with the surroundings, turning it into an area for visitors, with the installation of a pergola area, 16 benches and new litter bins. The cost of the work was €510,000, 80 per cent of which was co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)

This project, Muñoz said, is another example of how the Town Hall, “continues to renovate, transform and support the environmental sustainability of our surroundings”.