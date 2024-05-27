Eliminating summer pests

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 May 2024 • 13:28

Pest control in Fuengirola Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall is intensifying the work of disinfestation before the arrival of the hot weather.

Councillor for Health, Francisco Javier García Lara, explained that a campaign has been launched throughout the town, which will last for just over a month, with the aim of preventing the proliferation of insects in the run-up to the summer.

“We are going to be working until the end of June, and we are going to work in the entire sewage system, because cockroaches breed in damp, shady and dark areas and their biological cycle is accelerated by high temperatures. For this reason, every year, Athisa, which is the company that carries out the fumigation service, carries out an intensive campaign that covers all parts of Fuengirola”, explained García Lara.

The councillor added that, “first thing in the morning they will be working in the urban areas where there are shops and there are more homes, so that the neighbours have minimum problems, and at mid-morning we move to the neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Fuengirola, where there are no shops and the nuisance is minimal”.

In the meantime, if anyone finds an infestation of cockroaches at any point, they can contact the Health Department on 951 915 197. “We would like to remind all residents that if they have any problems or see the need for us to act more thoroughly in a specific area, they should call us or send us an email to sanidad@fuengirola.org“, said García Lara.