Extended summer opening hours

By Donna Williams • Published: 27 May 2024 • 15:56

Summer hours Credit: Shutterstock: Karen Roach

Summer will quickly be upon us, meaning an important change in the locations designated as Areas of High Tourist Influx.

These are the municipalities or parts thereof where the weighted average population is expected to be significantly higher than the number of residents.

As a result, shops and supermarkets in these areas will be permitted to change their summer opening times and days to include Sundays and public holidays.

The dates that are considered the ‘summer period’ vary by region as follows:

Valencian Community – Saturday June 15 through to Sunday September 15

Costa del Sol, Costa de Almeria and Axarquia – Saturday June 1 through to Monday September 30

Murcia – Thursday June 20 through to Friday September 20

Balearics – Friday March 15 through to Wednesday October 30

Full details of the areas where extended opening hours may occur are as follows:

Costa Blanca South:

Guardamar del Segura, Pilar de la Horadada (except la costa), Rojales, San Fulgencio, Santa Pola (except local festivals),

In addition, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada (Costa) and Torrevieja are permitted to extend their opening hours until Sunday January 5 2025.

Costa Blanca North:

Agost, Altea, Benissa (except la costa), Benitachell ,El Campello ,Calp, Dénia, Elche (L’Altet, La Marina y Els Arenals), Gata de Gorgos, Jávea, La Nucia, Ondara, Pedreguer, Teulada, El Verger, Villajoyosa, Chella, Cullera, Gandia (playas y el Grau), Oliva (litoral), Sagunto, Sueca (El Perelló), Tavernes de la Valldigna (zona de playa), Torrent, Turís and Xeraco (playa), Benicarló, Benicássim, Moncofa, Oropesa del Mar, Peñíscola, Sant Mateu, Segorbe, Vinaròs, Chilches, Real, , Bellreguard (zona de playa), Canet d’En Berenguer, Chiva, Daimús, Gilet, Massalfassar, Miramar, Montserrat, Náquera, Picasent, Piles, La Pobla de Farnals (playa), Orba, Els Poblets, Alcalà de Xivert and Almenara.

In addition, l’Alfast del Pi, Benissa (Costa), Finestrat and Benidorm are permitted to extend their opening hours until Sunday January 5 2025.

More detailed information is available here: Costa Blanca

Costa de Almeria:

Almeria, Carboneras, El Ejido, Garrucha, Mojacar, Roquetas and Vera,

Costa del Sol:

Algarrobo, Benalmadena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Malaga, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, , Torremolinos

Axarquia:

Nerja, Rincon de la Victoria, Velez Malaga

More detailed information is available here: Andalucia

Mallorca:

Andratx, Banyalbufar, Buger, Bunyola, Esporles, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Inca, Manacor, Senselles, Ses Salines, Soller and Son Servera

More detailed information is available here: Mallorca

Costa Calida:

Cabo de Palos, La Manga del Mar Menor, La Azohía, , Isla Plana, El Portús, and the rest of the coastal area of the Mar Menor, Portmán (La Unión),Port of Mazarrón,

Puntas de Calnegre (Lorca), Bolnuevo, El Berro (Alhama de Murcia),

Furthermore, Cartagena has been declared an Area of Great Tourist Influx by Order of January 14, 2013, of the Ministries of Universities, Business, and Research. It has been split into two zones, with Zone 1 free to open throughout the year and Zone 2 the same between Friday, March 22 and Monday September 30. Zone 2 covers the Commercial area of the Cabezo Beaza Industrial Estate and is limited to the area of Parque y Espacio Mediterraneo.

More detailed information is available here: Costa Calida