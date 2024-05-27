Fencers shine at championship

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 27 May 2024 • 9:36
Fencers at the championships
Photo: San Pedro Alcantara Fencing Club
On May 19, three fencers from the San Pedro Alcantara Fencing Club competed in the Andalucia Championship in Granada.
This event is a big deal, and getting there wasn’t easy. To qualify, participants had to compete in one of the season’s top competitions and representing San Pedro were Adrian, Jonas, and Andrei.
All three fencers did a fantastic job, making it through the group rounds and into the direct play-offs. Their hard work and dedication really showed. The standout performer was Jonas, who fought his way through all the play-offs and brought home a silver medal. His determination and skill on the piste were truly inspiring.
Adrian also had an impressive run, managing to excel despite treating training like an optional suggestion, and made it to the top 16. His performance demonstrated his exceptional skill and competitive spirit, marking him as a rising star in the fencing community.
The San Pedro Alcantara Fencing Club is celebrating their success and looking forward to even more great achievements in the future.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
