By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 May 2024 • 9:52

Inclusive football Photo: Marbella Town Hall

The closing ceremony on Saturday May 25 of the Inclusive League of the Royal Andalucian Football Federation brought together 200 children and a dozen teams from the province of Malaga at the Antonio Naranjo Municipal Stadium in San Pedro Alcántara.

Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said that, “it is a source of pride for the city to host a competition that we are very excited to welcome because it gives many families the opportunity to enjoy a very special day in which children play sport, socialise and have a good time”.

The Inclusive League, sometimes called ‘Football for Everyone’ is about making sure everyone has a chance to be involved in football, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ethnic origin, colour, religion or belief, ability or disability.

Coach and trainer of the Sampedreño team, Juan José Almagro, explained that, “it’s an event which started with a dozen players and today there are around fifty”, and added, “the positive effects has improved the mobility of many children by leaps and bounds”.