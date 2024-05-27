By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 May 2024 • 9:27

Preparing for the worst Photo: San Pedro Town Hall

The Town Council organised an urban forest fire drill in San Pedro Alcantara with the aim of improving the response to emergencies and keeping residents safe.

The councillor for Public Safety, José Eduardo Díaz, said that, “few towns can organise an exercise of this magnitude, in which Fire Brigade, Local Police, National Police, Civil Protection and Red Cross personnel have taken part, and which allows us to coordinate better and in the event of a real fire prevent a major crisis from happening”.

He added that these manoeuvres also serve to, “raise public awareness in view of the most extreme risk period for fires, which begins on June 1, and for which the Town Hall has planned to offer support to the Fire Brigade and emergency services”.

Deputy Mayor of San Pedro Alcantara, Javier García, said that, “we have taken the opportunity to carry out the drill next to one of the most important multi-purpose venues in the city, which hosts large events every year”. He added that this prepartion, “is now even more necessary because of the drought we are suffering”.

At the end of the exercise, the head of Emergencies, Jesús Eguía, concluded that the drill, “has been very satisfactory, with response times and a very rapid mobilisation of personnel”.