Help needed: Torre del Mar’s Under Dog Rescue faces financial hardship

Published: 27 May 2024 • 2:06
THE Under Dog animal rescue service in the Torre del Mar area is facing a severe financial crisis. Historically, abandoned puppies brought regular income through quick adoptions. However, in February 2023, two puppies contracted Parvovirus, and while they survived, the financial burden was heavy.
Post-Parvo, they couldn’t take in puppies for 8 to 12 months, so they welcomed three ‘older’ dogs in need. Additionally, two dogs were returned, one severely traumatised. Currently, one Parvo survivor is still unadopted. Most of their dogs are large and older, making adoptions harder and more costly due to their higher food requirements.
With only €102 left, they struggle to afford necessary treatments like tick, flea, and leishmaniasis protection, and they emphasise the importance of quality food for the animals’ health.
To raise funds, The Under Dog has organised events, and more events and a Summer hamper raffle are planned.
Want to lend a helping hand? Supporters can help by liking and sharing their posts on Facebook, joining their group, sponsoring an animal, hosting fundraising events, or donating supplies. Every bit of support helps them continue caring for their animals and finding them forever homes. For more information see theunderdogspain.com.
