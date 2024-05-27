By Donna Williams •
Published: 27 May 2024 • 19:58
reCAPTCHA: I am not a robot
Credit: Shutterstock: GagoDesign
In our increasingly AI-driven world, the necessity to prove our human identity is more pervasive than ever.
It’s a challenge we encounter almost every time we sign up for a new website or service.
One way to do this is via a CAPTCHA device, which is itself automated. CAPTCHA stands for Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart.
It is named after Alan Turing, who invented a test in 1950 that could assess a computer’s ability to mimic human behaviour. This was not so much about getting a series of questions correct but, moreover, exemplifying the same behaviour of a human being. Although sharing his name, a CAPTCHA is doing the opposite, ensuring that a user is a human, not a bot.
To do this, the user is presented with jumbled-up letters and numbers that they must decipher and retype. The theory is that bots would be unlikely to be able to complete this task.
Ironically, according to a recent study at the University of California, AI bots are actually more efficient at solving CAPTCHA’s than humans.
Google provides the reCAPTCHA alternative. The reCAPTCHA’s functionality is more advanced than the CAPTCHA’s and does not rely on distorted letters and numbers.
Currently, three types of reCAPTCHA’s are in operation, and each behaves differently.
An image recognition test asks the user to click on squares containing a specific object, such as street signs or vehicle parts. If their response matches that of the majority of other users, then the probability that they are, in fact, human is deemed to be high enough to ‘pass’.
Some reCAPTCHA tests are even simpler, seemingly only requiring the user to tick a box confirming ‘I am not a robot’. However, this simple task is insufficient for Google to verify your human status. When you click, you permit Google to analyse your online behaviour, determining whether you ‘pass’. This can include mouse movements, browsing history and even time to complete an online form.
Finally, and most recently, CAPTCHA Enterprise requires no user interaction. Instead, Google takes a holistic view of a user’s website behaviour and applies a score. In effect, the lower the score, the more likelihood of a bot.
So, next time you check that box to say ‘ I am not a robot,’ remember that it is not as magical as it might first appear.
Over to you
In today’s era of data transparency, should websites that use reCAPTCHAs be more open about how they work?
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.