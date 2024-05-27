Little golfers and many birdies

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 May 2024 • 19:28

Young golf players Photo: Real Federación Andaluza de Golf

Lauro Golf, the spectacular resort of Alhaurin de la Torre, was the scene on Sunday May 26 of a new round of the famous Pequecircuito, the tour devised by the Royal Andalucian Golf Federation for the youngest players that gains followers year after year and allows children to enjoy golf and competition.

In addition to the usual age categories, a special category has been played in which Dylan Dedaj, player of the Escuela Internacional Golf de la Costa del Sol, and Martina Parra, player of the Club de Golf Benahavís, won. In addition, and starting with the youngest, in Category 1 (golfers aged eight and under), Martín Quirós from Club de Golf La Cañada, and his clubmate Noa García, won ahead of Álvaro Quirós and Marta Gil.

In Category 2 (male and female players aged nine and ten) the victory went to Elena Holgado from Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, and her partner Sergio Rubiales. While in Category 3 (eleven and twelve year old golfers) it was Gonzalo Martínez, playing at home at Lauro Golf, and Elena Martín, also a player of the host club, who won.

Undoubtedly, a sensational Sunday of competition on a fantastic course where the young talents of Andalucian golf demonstrated their progress with fantastic results and maximum competitiveness.