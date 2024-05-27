Medusa Beach Club: The Investigation Begins

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 27 May 2024 • 12:56

Playa de Palma, a place where tourists flock to unwind Credit: Playa de Palma, Mallorca

Jessica T., a 30-year-old volunteer firefighter from Germany, tragically became one of the victims of the Medusa Beach Club collapse, having arrived in Mallorca for a relaxing break.

Jessica, who had recently aided in flood relief efforts in her home country, flew to Mallorca with her husband to spend a few days in Playa de Palma together.

Jessica lost her life in the disaster.

An Investigation is Underway

The collapse at the Medusa Beach Club has initiated a lengthy judicial process that may span several years. The ongoing investigation, already underway at Palma’s investigative court, aims to determine whether there are criminal liabilities or if the matter will be resolved in civil court.

Investigators Are Examining All Factors

Palma’s investigating Court Number 9 began proceedings, taking charge of receiving all reports from Palma City Council and the National Police regarding the incident’s causes. Investigators are scrutinising the establishment’s licences, recent construction works, and the personnel involved. Should any irregularities leading to the collapse be found, the case may proceed as a criminal matter. However, sources caution that the investigation could conclude with no criminal charges.

The community awaits further updates as the investigation progresses.