Murcia rises as a craft beer powerhouse

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 May 2024 • 1:00

Murcia: A Craft Beer Haven Image: cervezasyakka.com

THE Region of Murcia is known for its love of beer and its strong craft beer production. With 12 small craft breweries, Murcia competes well against bigger brands, according to the Socioeconomic Report of the Beer Sector in Spain. This makes Murcia the twelfth province in Spain with the most craft breweries, just behind Madrid and Valencia.

Murcia’s Craft Beer Boom

Murcia also hosts malt houses and a large brewery run by the Damm Group in Espinardo, producing Estrella de Levante beer. Additionally, Murcia is one of Spain’s top beer consumers, alongside the Valencian Community and Albacete, together consuming 6.59 million hectolitres annually, which is 16.9 per cent of the country’s total. Beer consumption in the region has grown by 11.9 per cent from the previous year.

Celebrating Quality and Excellence in Craft Beer

Quality is another highlight of Murcian craft beers. Spanish newspapers named these Murcia craft beers: Cátedra Kolsch and Tipo Trigo de Yakka among Spain’s best beers, showcasing the excellence of Murcia’s craft beer scene.

