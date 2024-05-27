News in Brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 May 2024 • 18:18

Image: Shutterstock/Vadim Sadovski

Planets align

A rare astronomical event will unfold in June: Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will possibly grace the predawn sky on June 2 or 3 in the Region of Murcia. This celestial event should be visible without the need for a telescope.

Beach Yoga

LOTUS Flower holds beach yoga and Pilates every Wednesday and Friday morning on Los Narejos Beach on the green area to the left of Bar Spinosa. The lessons are taught in English. For info and prices call 0034 634 13 28 64.

MABS BBQ

MABS San Javier recently raised €811 at its BBQ event in La Zona in Los Narejos. The event, with live music and a raffle, was enjoyed by all those who attended. The funds raised will help with their mission to support those affected by cancer.

Support Group

A reminder that a Men’s Bereavement Support group takes place every Friday from 1.30 pm to 3 pm upstairs in Trevi’s Barr in Camposol Sector B. For more information contact 0034 711 004 488.

Murcia Explores

CORVERA Airport has added a new route for summer 2024. Soltour, the tour operator, has announced a direct flight from Murcia to Tirana, Albania, on Saturday, July 6. This service includes both flight and accommodation, offering a chance to explore one of Europe’s most charming destinations.

Luis Santos, Soltour’s Commercial Director for Spain and Portugal, highlights the advantages of this new route: ‘Albania presents a rich blend of culture, history, and natural landscapes, all within reach through a short, direct flight. This direct connection not only benefits Murcian travellers but also fosters tourism and cultural exchanges between Murcia and Albania.’

Summer Fun

SUMMER is just around the corner so get your swimmers ready as Aqua Natura has officially opened its doors. On May 25 they opened for the 2024 summer season. Located at Terra Natura, the water park boasts attractions suitable for all ages, including thrilling slides, splash areas for children, and relaxing chill-out zones. Visitors can enjoy various entertainment shows scheduled throughout the day.

Additionally, you can purchase a ticket that includes access to Terra Natura Zoo, where guests can watch an exotic bird show, explore the safari park, and dine at unique restaurants, such as one with a glass enclosure allowing diners to eat near lions. For more information and ticket bookings, visit the Terra Natura website Murcia.terranatura.com.

Bat Signal

THE Murcia Council is enhancing the installation of bat shelters across parks and green spaces to control mosquito populations sustainably. Bats play a crucial role in urban ecosystems by controlling insects and aiding in pollination. These shelters, strategically positioned in parks and green areas, are durable and eco-friendly, providing a safe habitat for bats.

Regular monitoring ensures the well-being of bat colonies and evaluates the project’s impact on the biodiversity of towns and cities. The initiative not only benefits bats but also promotes a healthier environment by reducing the need for chemical pesticides. It serves as an educational tool, emphasising the importance of bats and dispelling misconceptions. This effort complements previous installations of nest boxes for birds and owls, contributing to over 50 bat shelters across the Murcia area. Bats play a vital role in controlling insect pests, with some species consuming up to 3,000 mosquitoes per night.

