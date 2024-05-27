Riuraus Route of wine-making

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 27 May 2024 • 6:00
Riuraus Route
Credit: Costa Blanca tourism, X
Discover the heritage of Marina Alta on a summer route of wine tasting and architectural exploration of Riuraus.
The Muscat of Alexandria raisin conquered Spain in the 19th century; today it remains a unique and highly valued product of ancient origins. Till this day, Costa Blanca holds the Roman tradition of wine-making through the process of scalding grapes at the raisin cathedral, riuraus.
These ancient buildings are perfectly constructed to provide a space free of humidity, suited to the scalding process. One of the most authentic wine-making processes of the Valencian Region, the riuraus buildings are open for visitation on which one can discover the architectural and gastronomical heritage.
This summer, a guided route with tastings invites visitors to discover the rich heritage of the Marina Alta with a tour in Teulada-Moraira on June 8 and in Jalon on June 22.
Taste the authenticity of regional wine with the Riuraus Routes by booking your place through luis@grupomelic.es or +34 667 697 448.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.