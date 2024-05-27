Riuraus Route of wine-making

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 May 2024 • 6:00

Riuraus Route Credit: Costa Blanca tourism, X

Discover the heritage of Marina Alta on a summer route of wine tasting and architectural exploration of Riuraus.

The Muscat of Alexandria raisin conquered Spain in the 19th century; today it remains a unique and highly valued product of ancient origins. Till this day, Costa Blanca holds the Roman tradition of wine-making through the process of scalding grapes at the raisin cathedral, riuraus.

These ancient buildings are perfectly constructed to provide a space free of humidity, suited to the scalding process. One of the most authentic wine-making processes of the Valencian Region, the riuraus buildings are open for visitation on which one can discover the architectural and gastronomical heritage.

This summer, a guided route with tastings invites visitors to discover the rich heritage of the Marina Alta with a tour in Teulada-Moraira on June 8 and in Jalon on June 22.

Taste the authenticity of regional wine with the Riuraus Routes by booking your place through luis@grupomelic.es or +34 667 697 448.