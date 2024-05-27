Sand, sand everywhere

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Preparing the beaches for summer
Photo: San Pedro Town Hall
San Pedro Alcantara Town Council is carrying out work to bring more than 6,400 tonnes of sand to the beaches in preparation for the start of the summer season.
The deputy mayor, Javier García, who visited the works together with the councillor, Diego López, said that, “the aim is to have the coastline in perfect condition with the arrival of good weather and the expected influx of residents and tourists” and said that the work will continue at night to avoid inconvenience to residents in the area.
García explained that, “to carry out the work, six lorries with a capacity to load 22 cubic metres of sand have been used” and López, added that, “around 30 trips a day are being made, each day moving some 660 cubic metres of sand, almost 925 tonnes, which means that the weekly total exceeds 6,400 tonnes”.
Both councillors expressed regret that, “yet another year we have to invest a significant amount of money in work which should be carried out by the Coastal Authority and which would be largely avoided if the stabilisation of the beaches of Sampedra, with the planned construction of breakwaters, were already a reality”.
