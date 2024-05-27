Sarah Almagro does it again

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 May 2024 • 12:33

Photo: Facebook / Sarah Almagro

Marbella athlete Sarah Almagro has won another gold medal in the National Parasurfing Championship. And that makes four she has to her name.

Sarah, a hand and foot amputee since the age of 18, has once again proved her worth in a sporting event in which around thirty athletes from all over Spain took part on Friday May 24 and Saturday May 25.

With the support of her coach, Javi Donoso from Santa Costa Surf Club, Sarah has once again been proclaimed Spanish Champion in the Prone 2 category for the fourth consecutive year.

On the first day, the championship had to move to the Portuguese town of Viana do Castelo due to the lack of waves which made competition impossible. Even so, the conditions were not easy, forcing the athletes to redouble their efforts to bring out their good surfing in the first round.

The on Saturday the final was held on the beach of Patos, Concello de Nigrán late in the afternoon taking advantage of waves that began to appear, allowing surfers in the competition to fight for that coveted first place that was won again by Sarah Almagro