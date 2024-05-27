By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 27 May 2024 • 18:33
Photo: Facebook / Eva Longoria
The Star Padel Slam is coming to Marbella, and it’s not just another tournament, it’s a unique fusion of sport, elegance and fun.
The event will take place at the prestigious Nueva Alcántara Club Marbella which has been voted the number one Padel club in the world, one of Marbella’s most historic and iconic sporting and social clubs with international significance.
This extraordinary event will run throughout the weekend of July 5 to 7, culminating in a grand finale that promises to captivate players and spectators alike. Eva Longoria is sponsoring the tournament which will undoubtedly showcase the skill and passion of padel enthusiasts, but what really sets this event apart is the celebrity exhibition match scheduled for the final day, Sunday July 7.
Known for her dedication to various charitable causes, actress, director and entrepreneur Eva Longoria has a true passion for sport and has been instrumental in growing her presence in the United States. In addition to Longoria’s participation, the event will feature professional padel players, promising exciting matches and unforgettable moments for all.
Star Padel Slam is also dedicated to supporting local charity initiatives and this tournament will allocate a percentage of the proceeds to support Casa Angeles, a multi-functional centre in Marbella for children with rare and chronic diseases. Casa Angeles aims to provide state-of-the-art therapies and treatments in a nurturing environment, ensuring that children feel at home while receiving care.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.