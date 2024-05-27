By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 May 2024 • 18:33

Photo: Facebook / Eva Longoria

The Star Padel Slam is coming to Marbella, and it’s not just another tournament, it’s a unique fusion of sport, elegance and fun.

The event will take place at the prestigious Nueva Alcántara Club Marbella which has been voted the number one Padel club in the world, one of Marbella’s most historic and iconic sporting and social clubs with international significance.

This extraordinary event will run throughout the weekend of July 5 to 7, culminating in a grand finale that promises to captivate players and spectators alike. Eva Longoria is sponsoring the tournament which will undoubtedly showcase the skill and passion of padel enthusiasts, but what really sets this event apart is the celebrity exhibition match scheduled for the final day, Sunday July 7.

Known for her dedication to various charitable causes, actress, director and entrepreneur Eva Longoria has a true passion for sport and has been instrumental in growing her presence in the United States. In addition to Longoria’s participation, the event will feature professional padel players, promising exciting matches and unforgettable moments for all.

Star Padel Slam is also dedicated to supporting local charity initiatives and this tournament will allocate a percentage of the proceeds to support Casa Angeles, a multi-functional centre in Marbella for children with rare and chronic diseases. Casa Angeles aims to provide state-of-the-art therapies and treatments in a nurturing environment, ensuring that children feel at home while receiving care.