Supporting Security Services

By John Smith •
Published: 27 May 2024 • 17:41
Supporting the manifesto in Mojacar
Credit: Mojacar Council
On Friday May 24, the mayor of Mojacar Don Francisco Garcia Cerdá welcomed the mayors of Turre and Los Gallardos to the town hall.
It was agreed that they, together with a number of councillors would sign and show support for the manifesto produced by the newly formed Nuestro Corazon Por Bandera (Our Heart for the Flag) organisation.
This organisation which has been created by six Spanish women, shows support for the State Security Forces and their manifesto includes the statement “We are here to promote and defend the interests of those who are courageously dedicated to protecting our safety and well-being.”
They are also campaigning for more money to be made available in order to increase the number of officers manning the FCSE, National Police and Guardia Civil in order to ensure that they are able to undertake their important work safely and effectively.
To sign the manifesto visit https://www.nuestrocorazonporbandera.es/.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
