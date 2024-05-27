Supporting Security Services

By John Smith • Published: 27 May 2024 • 17:41

Supporting the manifesto in Mojacar Credit: Mojacar Council

On Friday May 24, the mayor of Mojacar Don Francisco Garcia Cerdá welcomed the mayors of Turre and Los Gallardos to the town hall.

It was agreed that they, together with a number of councillors would sign and show support for the manifesto produced by the newly formed Nuestro Corazon Por Bandera (Our Heart for the Flag) organisation.

Support for State Security Forces

This organisation which has been created by six Spanish women, shows support for the State Security Forces and their manifesto includes the statement “We are here to promote and defend the interests of those who are courageously dedicated to protecting our safety and well-being.”

They are also campaigning for more money to be made available in order to increase the number of officers manning the FCSE, National Police and Guardia Civil in order to ensure that they are able to undertake their important work safely and effectively.

View the manifesto

To sign the manifesto visit https://www.nuestrocorazonporbandera.es/.