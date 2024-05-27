Suzanne Vega to Perform in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Suzanne Vega opened doors for female singer song-writers
Suzanne Vega will perform in Inca, Mallorca, on July 24 as part of the ‘An Evening with Suzanne Vega – Old Songs, New Songs and Other Songs’ tour.
Suzanne’s 1987 hit single ‘Luka’ was pivotal in proving the commercial viability of female singer-song writers, paving the way for artists such as Tracy Chapman and Sinead O’Connor.
Rising to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Vega’s introspective and melodic songs were inspired by legends like Leonard Cohen, Lou Reed, and Bob Dylan.
The American singer-songwriter will be accompanied by her long-time guitarist Gerry Leonard, also known for his work with David Bowie.
International icon, Vega, will perform at the Teatre Principal as part of the SonsdeNit 2024 festival. Her tour then moves to Madrid on July 25 and Valencia on July 26.
