Tom Lee at Blush Brasserie

By John Smith • Published: 27 May 2024 • 20:46

Blush Brasserie Albox for top food and music

Despite the fact that Saturday May 25 was a busy one for sports with the FA Cup Final, Scottish Cup Final and Formula 1 singer Tom Lee still attracted a large audience.

He was performing a selection of hits from the 50s onwards in the open air in Palomares Plaza backed by the Tomettes and guest singers including Jazmine Wrann from the Ruby Welts.

Entertainment at Blush Brasserie Albox

If you missed this, then the very talented Tom will be performing at Blush Brasserie Plaza Nueva 8, Albox on Saturday June 1.

This is the start of a series of events at Blush Brasseries which includes an appearance from Daddy Redneck where American food will be served on Friday June 7, Jacky el Mundo with the taste of Greek food on Saturday June 15.

Visit the Blush Brasserie’s Facebook page for a list of acts booked from now until August and don’t forget that the same owners also run Bubbles and More restaurant and bar situated at Calle Rio Guadiana 1 in Arboleas.

See their advert in Euro Weekly News for contact details.