2,000 kg of food donations in La Nucia

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 13:53
Food donations at Economy Cash
Credit: La Nucia Council
2,000 kg of food donations were collected in La Nucia, to be distributed amongst the “families who need it the most,” by FESBAL (The Spanish Federation of Food Banks).
In just three days, from May 24 until May 26, residents of La Nucia united forces to make significant contributions to those in need. The non-dispensable food was collected throughout the town in the Dialprix, Mas y Mas, Spar and Economy Cash supermarkets, as well as several donations made at the Mercadona and Dia checkouts.
The City Council thanked the generous residents of La Nucia, the supermarkets participating and the 40 social workers who will now distribute 2,000 kg of donations.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
