A Coldplay Tribute by Candlelight

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 28 May 2024 • 19:12

Candlelight are a group of classical musicians from around the world Credit: Facebook

Palma de Mallorca’s Castillo Son Vida will be filled with the enchanting melodies of Coldplay as part of the captivating Candlelight concert series, on August 10.

Classical Music Bathed in Candlelight

Candlelight is a group of classical musicians from around the world. Their intimate performances bring the magic of live music to spectacular locations, bathed in the soft glow of candlelight.

A Set List of Nostalgic Favourites

The event, titled ‘Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay’ offers a unique musical experience that fans of all ages can enjoy. The concert will feature Coldplay’s greatest hits, including Clocks, Speed of Sound and Fix You. The setlist also includes nostalgic tracks such as Yellow, The Scientist and A Sky Full of Stars.

This musical experience is available for purchase with the Youth Cultural Voucher from the Ministry of Culture and Sports, making it an accessible treat for young cultural enthusiasts.

The event promises to be a magical evening at one of Palma’s most opulent venues, where Coldplay’s timeless music will come alive under the flickering candlelight.

Castillo Son Vida

The five-star Castillo Son Vida is home to the Es Castell restaurant, offering fine dining Mediterranean style with stunning views over the bay of Palma. Why not include dinner to complete a truly romantic evening?