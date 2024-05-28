A new heavyweight arrival

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 May 2024 • 18:49

A new mate arrives Photo: BIOPARC

400 kilos and almost two meters in length: the giant tortoises of the Galapagos.

Currently, fifteen different subspecies survive, one of them is the chelonoidis niger, extinct in the wild. BIOPARC Fuengirola has been working on its conversation since 2013 and a few weeks ago it received a new male from the Barcelona Zoo, which will live with two young females.

Hermes, as this young male is called, is 20 years old (their life expectancy far exceeds 100 years) and, at the moment, he “only” weighs 150 kilos. “We are still in the process of adaptation and observing the behaviour with the females”, explained Milagros Robledo, head of Herpetology.

All giant tortoises are threatened, but some of them, such as this species is already extinct in the wild, they were the subspecies of Floreana Island, in the Galapagos Islands. For this reason, the work carried out by conservation centres like BIOPARC Fuengirola is essential with the mission of reproducing and possibly reintroducing them into their natural environment.

They are one hundred percent vegetarian and very easy to handle and train, something that their caregivers work on every day to guarantee their well-being and which allows the veterinary team to carry out checkups.