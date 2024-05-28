A Unique Fusion of Music and Wine

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 28 May 2024 • 21:00

Enjoy music, food and wine at Raim Festival Credit: Raim Fest

Porreres is set to host a one-of-a-kind festival that celebrates both passion for music and the world of wine with Raim Festival, on June 1.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover wines from renowned local wineries such as Oloron, Mezquida Mora, Can Feliu, Vino de la Isla, Jaime de Puntiró, Son Juliana, Vidal Serra, Finca Ses Talaioles, and Blanca Terra.

The local wine of Mallorca finds its essence in its surroundings, achieving expression through all five senses.

An Evening of Music, Food and Wine

The festival, featuring music from Monkey Doo, Cacao, and Aina Losange, will open its doors at 18.00, promising an evening of entertainment, street food and wine.

Activities for Children

There are a range of activities for children, including ‘Vintage Stories’, an immersive story-telling experience. Young visitors will be introduced to the magic of vineyards, including tales about the grape, the bud, and the vineyard ecosystem.

Additionally, the festival offers a children’s makeup corner called “Glitter Raïm,” where children and adults alike can enjoy a sparkling make-over.

Porreres is found in the south-central part of the island. A haven of calm and culture, this charming Mallorcan municipality stands out for its rich history and traditional architecture.