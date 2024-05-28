Andalucía postpones tourist tax

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 May 2024 • 20:20

Balancing growth and community Image: Shutterstock/ Denis Belitsky

ANDALUCIA will not be implementing a tourist tax at this time, as officials consider it ‘premature.’

No Immediate Tourist Tax for Andalucía

The decision came after a meeting in Malaga between the Junta, representatives of Andalucian municipalities, and business leaders. Instead, they agreed to establish an ‘observatory for local tourism sustainability under the Andalucian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP).’ This observatory or tourist research group will focus on issues like financing, public services, housing, and social coexistence problems associated with tourism.

Addressing Gentrification and ‘Drunk Tourism’ Concerns

Tourism has both positive and negative impacts on Andalucian society. While it generates significant economic benefits, such as 415,000 jobs and infrastructure improvements, it also brings challenges like gentrification, increased tourist housing, and disruptive behaviours like ‘drunk tourism’. The new research group aims to gather data and insights to ensure tourism growth is socially sustainable. The goal is to balance the industry’s development with the well-being of local residents, ensuring that the benefits of tourism do not come at the expense of community harmony.

