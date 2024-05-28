Andalucía postpones tourist tax

By Catherine McGeer •
Balancing growth and community
ANDALUCIA will not be implementing a tourist tax at this time, as officials consider it ‘premature.’
The decision came after a meeting in Malaga between the Junta, representatives of Andalucian municipalities, and business leaders. Instead, they agreed to establish an ‘observatory for local tourism sustainability under the Andalucian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP).’ This observatory or tourist research group will focus on issues like financing, public services, housing, and social coexistence problems associated with tourism.
Tourism has both positive and negative impacts on Andalucian society. While it generates significant economic benefits, such as 415,000 jobs and infrastructure improvements, it also brings challenges like gentrification, increased tourist housing, and disruptive behaviours like ‘drunk tourism’. The new research group aims to gather data and insights to ensure tourism growth is socially sustainable. The goal is to balance the industry’s development with the well-being of local residents, ensuring that the benefits of tourism do not come at the expense of community harmony.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
